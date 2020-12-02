It's with sad hearts we announce the passing of our mother Therese on November 28 at the age of 98. Predeceased by loving husband Edward (Ted) of 68 years, parents Anthony and Eugenie and sister Florence. Survived by daughters Kim Mihalik and Gay Mehlenbacher . Grandchildren Mathew(Shantelle) Harris, Tara(Dave) Campbell, Charla(Steve) Mehlenbacher, Lacey Mehlenbacher. Great grandchildren Austin, Brayden, Landen, Liam, Addy, Owen. Sister Evelyn Provo and close niece Iris, along with many nieces and nephews. Family was everything to Terry and we'll treasure memories of her forever. Special thanks to staff at Macasa Lodge especially D-wing for their compassion and support for mom and family. Per Terry's wishes cremation has taken place, and a private family service.



