1948-2020 Passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital in her 72nd year surrounded by her family on January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George(Tony). Loving mother of Bryan (Shelley) and Robert Charlene), grandmother of Michael and Nora, Dear sister of Fred (Betty), Marguerite, Chuck (Betty), Pat, Anne(Gary), Jim, Colleen (Ralph). Sister-in-law of Carol-Ann. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Marion, brother Larry, sisters Marion and Doris. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. We are extremely grateful for her caregivers both at home and in the ICU. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00am, 19 Viewpoint. Interment at White Chapel to follow.