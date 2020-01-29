|
|
Peacefully passed away after a short battle with cancer at the Juravinski Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Flora, brother James and sisters Lillie and Charlotte. Dear companion of Evelyn Harding. He is survived by his 3 sons Robert (Barbara), David (Irene), Gordon (Elaine), his grandchildren Kyle (Stacy), Jennifer (Patrick), Phaedra (Robert), Jeffrey (Natalie), Zachary (Jessica), Laura-Lee (Brent), Felicia (Michael) and his 9 great-grandchildren. Thomas was a long-time employee with the TH&B Railway. He achieved Lifetime membership in Kin Canada and spent many years adopting greyhounds through his association with GLOHW. He was actively involved over many years in numerous sports organizations. They included baseball, hockey, lacrosse and bowling. He enjoyed his social activities with numerous senior groups and loved to travel especially when it involved fishing. Smokey was a fixture for over 60 years at his beloved Kin Kamp in Meaford Ontario and will be sadly missed by all fellow Kinsmen and Kinettes. He was a devoted husband, a wonderful companion, loving father and dedicated grandfather. Special thanks to his home care nurse Brad Rasberry and to the wonderful staff at Juravinski Hospital. The family will receive friends at DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster, 905-648-3852 on Sunday February 2 from 1-4 p.m. and Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Cystic Fibrosis Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020