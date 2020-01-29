Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Winger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Andrew Winger


1927 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Andrew Winger Obituary
Peacefully passed away after a short battle with cancer at the Juravinski Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Flora, brother James and sisters Lillie and Charlotte. Dear companion of Evelyn Harding. He is survived by his 3 sons Robert (Barbara), David (Irene), Gordon (Elaine), his grandchildren Kyle (Stacy), Jennifer (Patrick), Phaedra (Robert), Jeffrey (Natalie), Zachary (Jessica), Laura-Lee (Brent), Felicia (Michael) and his 9 great-grandchildren. Thomas was a long-time employee with the TH&B Railway. He achieved Lifetime membership in Kin Canada and spent many years adopting greyhounds through his association with GLOHW. He was actively involved over many years in numerous sports organizations. They included baseball, hockey, lacrosse and bowling. He enjoyed his social activities with numerous senior groups and loved to travel especially when it involved fishing. Smokey was a fixture for over 60 years at his beloved Kin Kamp in Meaford Ontario and will be sadly missed by all fellow Kinsmen and Kinettes. He was a devoted husband, a wonderful companion, loving father and dedicated grandfather. Special thanks to his home care nurse Brad Rasberry and to the wonderful staff at Juravinski Hospital. The family will receive friends at DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster, 905-648-3852 on Sunday February 2 from 1-4 p.m. and Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Cystic Fibrosis Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -