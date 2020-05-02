Tom passed away with his wife by his side at the Ottawa General Hospital on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 55. Devoted husband and best friend of Susie Ho Soon Kang; doting hockey father of 15 year old son, Sean Johnathon MacRae; loving son of John and Joyce MacRae; loving son-in-law of Song Won Kang; loving brother-in-law of Roy Kang (Sunah) and Jim Kang; loving brother of Steve (Louise), Donald and Michael and uncle to Ellen, Holly and Faith MacRae and Daniel and Jacob Kang. Tom is a graduate from McMaster University in Biochemistry. He worked for Student Painters as a district manager in Ontario and the U.S. Later, he shared ownership of two aquarium stores in Kanata and Innes for 20 years. Tom built his MacRae Painting business with over 25 years of experience. Tom was a great person with a big heart. He was patient, gentle and always willing to help. People looked to Tom for advice. Many have personally thanked him. We will miss you and your big heart and you will be greatly missed by so many family and friends. A private family grave side service to be held in Ottawa. Arrangements under the care of Capital Funeral Home & Cemetery



