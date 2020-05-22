Thomas Beechey CARRUTHERS
Peacefully, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, with the sun rising on his face, in his 68th year. Surrounded by the love of his three children Erin (George), Thomas Jr (Stacy) and Kirstyn. Grandfather to Sydney, Jaxson, Micaela and Quinn. He is survived by his siblings Clyde Carruthers (Rose), Bonnie Vadacchino (Vince), Dave Smith (Barb) along with many nieces and nephews. Tom loved music, being outdoors, traveling Ontario on his motorcycle and he especially loved spending time with his four grandchildren. He was a dedicated coach with Grimsby Minor Hockey and Grimsby Baseball and enjoyed tending to his flower and vegetable gardens. Tom proudly served 35 years with Canada Border Services Agency, beginning his career at Queenston, clearing ships in Port Colborne, then in Hamilton at Bay Street as a Trade Compliance Officer. He was known for his calm demeanour and supportive attitude at work and in life. His family would like to send big hugs to the nursing staff at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital- their empathic phone calls and genuine concern was not unnoticed and will always be remembered. Small town hospital appreciation. Private family services and interment at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery have taken place. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
