Tom, I remember the day I met you, and I remember the day the first time you held my hand. I remember the first "I love you" and I remember the day I said "I do" and I will always remember the day you left me, and that was six years ago today. The years are going by my love and missing you has just become a part of my every day. Trying to fill the void in my heart is the hardest of all . . . There are no todays or tomorrows for us to be together, but I know you're always with me forever and ever . . . I live now with my memories for they have become my everything, time may go by, but my heart stands still. Tom, our sons, you would just be so proud . . . life is going on, Dan and Becky have now celebrated their first anniversary, Tom and Sara are happy and doing well. They are all doing everything and more to make their lives complete - they are doing exactly what you would want them to do . . . When you lose someone, who is of such great significance if your life, like we have with you, your lives are forever changed and Tom (dad) this is you. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Every hour . . . Every day . . . you will be forever in our hearts. Forever and for always, Susie Dad, our lives may be changing but we know that you are always with us, not a day goes by that we don't think of you. Missing you, Tom and Dan
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020