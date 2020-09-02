1/1
Thomas Charles NEWCOMB
1943-06-09 - 2020-08-28
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tom at the age of 77. He will be deeply missed by his partner and best friend Jackie Ormondroyd. He leaves behind his son Deacon (Kerry Lee) of whom he was very proud and his grandson Jackson who was the light of his life. Tom also enjoyed time spent with their Ottawa family, Jackie's son David (Kim), and granddaughter Jessica. Tom was always a westerner and looked forward to heading out for visits with his extensive family and friends. He greatly appreciated the surprise visit recently from his sisters Shirley Davidson(Daryl) and Vera Newcomb/Flath (Bob). He was happily retired from teaching and enjoyed golfing, curling, biking and traveling. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Salvation Army, Good Shepherd or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved