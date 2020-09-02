It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tom at the age of 77. He will be deeply missed by his partner and best friend Jackie Ormondroyd. He leaves behind his son Deacon (Kerry Lee) of whom he was very proud and his grandson Jackson who was the light of his life. Tom also enjoyed time spent with their Ottawa family, Jackie's son David (Kim), and granddaughter Jessica. Tom was always a westerner and looked forward to heading out for visits with his extensive family and friends. He greatly appreciated the surprise visit recently from his sisters Shirley Davidson(Daryl) and Vera Newcomb/Flath (Bob). He was happily retired from teaching and enjoyed golfing, curling, biking and traveling. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Salvation Army, Good Shepherd or a charity of your choice
