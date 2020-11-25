The Hunter family is sad to announce the passing of Thomas Craig Hunter on November 21, 2020 at the age of 78. Born in Buckingham, Quebec, he was a life-long resident of Hamilton where he attended Memorial School and St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (at Barton and Smith), and graduated from Delta Secondary. Thomas worked in industry and was active with Scouts Canada for many years. The son of Thomas N. Hunter (1896-1963) and Marion Crawford (1899-1981), who immigrated from Scotland in the 1920s, he was the youngest brother of Marion Lutz (born 1928), William Hunter (born 1930) and Robert Hunter (born 1932). He is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, and is survived by his oldest brother (and close friend) William, who will always think of Thomas as, "a sweet soul." Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com