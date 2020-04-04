|
|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Thomas Edward Henderson (Eddie) on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Eddie passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital. He will be loving remembered by his wife, Marilynn (Seki) of 42 years. Predeceased by his first wife, Lillian Eva (Cormier). Loving father of Michael (Gail), John, Nadine Soan (Dale) and Paul (the late Sharon). Loving grandfather to Geoffrey, Lynnette Luffman, Maryanne, Nolan, Lillianna Rose, Maya Rose, Jason Perry and Yvonne Segouin. Grandpa GG to 9 loving Great Grandchildren. Brother to Stan (Norma), Joan Hay (Jack), Jacqueline Johnston, Malcolm (the late Barbara) and Patricia Gocza (the late Joseph). Brother-in-law to Nancy Henderson. Predeceased by Russell, John, Mary Geraldine English, and Rose Winfield. He will be missed by his father-in-law, Thomas Seki and also brother-in-law Tomio Seki (Lesleyann) and sister-in-law Janet Seki. He will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. Eddie was a Navy Veteran (Korean War) and an employee of Dofasco for 40 years. He was a member of Dundurn Lodge and the Hamilton Shrine Club. Cremation has taken Place. Due to Covid-19 there will only be a smalll private family service at a later date. Memorial Donations can be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children - Canada. https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/Montreal/ways-to-give or call Andrea Poupart @ 1-514-282-5845.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020