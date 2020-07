Passed away, with family by his side, at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 86. Reunited with his loving wife Jean (predeceased 2008). He will be missed by his daughters Stacey Traynor and Lindsay Bell. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Dorant, Riley and Dylan Bell. Survived by sister Lily Gilbert. Predeceased by sister Rosetta Beatson and parents Thomas and Margaret. As per Tom's wishes, cremation will take place and no formal services will be held.