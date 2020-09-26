Tom Miller passed away suddenly at the age of 71, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bev. Tom was the proud Father of Mandy Wyrcimaga (Adam), Jeremy Miller (Jenny), Tammy Allin (Rod), Jodie Beauchamp (Dave), Jamie Dickson (Elaina), Shannon Spurgeon (Martin), and Shawn Dickson. He was Grandpa (Papa) to Sonny, Gwendolyn, Grace-Mabel, Brennen, Justin (Sandra), Kendra, Coady (Stacey), Carly (Matt), Chelsea (Michael), and Kalvin. Tom was also Great-grandpa (Papa Toby) to Tilly and a caring and kind Uncle and Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his older siblings Sandra, Andrea, Gwen, and Barb. Tom was a disrupter before it became fashionable. After a successful career as a life insurance agent with the former Mutual Life and Clarica in Hamilton, Tom established Pro-Seminars in 1998 with his friend Alex Nicholson. He wanted to provide necessary continuing education for insurance and financial advisors conveniently at a fair price - and started the independent advisor education industry in the process. Tens of thousands of advisors from all walks of life, from coast to coast, counted on Tom and "Pro". In 2003, Tom created and established the Canadian Initiative for Elder Planning Studies (CIEPS) to help professionals working with our aging population learn how to be most helpful and effective with them. The Elder Planning Counselor (EPC) was the first such designation program in Canada. Today, thousands of financial, medical, legal, and other professionals have earned their EPC. Tom was a friend and confidant to many in the life insurance and financial industry. He was a man with a loud voice but a soft, gentle heart. Tom would open his life and home to anyone in need and often did. Many people have benefited from his caring and generosity. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made in Tom's memory to the Lincoln County Humane Society or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Friends will be received at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Ave. Dr. in Stoney Creek on Sunday September 27th, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. A private interment will be held at a later date. Due to current restrictions facial coverings are required and we ask that you visit the funeral home website to register your attendance for the visitation due to limited space availability. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca