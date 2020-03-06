Home

Thomas George Lennox

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to a sweet, kind-hearted gentleman, at Grandview Lodge, after a brief illness, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Tom, in his 84th year, is now with his beloved Lois (2016). Loving father of the late Robert (2009), Chris (Lori), Laurie (Rod) Winkworth and Lee Ann Lennox. He will be missed by his grandchildren Mandi, Joey, Nicole, Shawn, Sky, Ryan, Erica and Shelby. Dear brother of the late Eileen (the late Paul) Weigand and the late Dorothy (Gord) Selcage. Thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Grandview for taking Tom into your hearts. Friends will be received for visitation at the chapel at Grandview Lodge, 657 Lock Street, Dunnville on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Donations in memory of Tom may be made to the . Funeral arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020
