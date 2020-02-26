|
Suddenly at his home on Monday, February 24, 2020, in his 75th year. Tom, beloved husband of the late Jane (nee Halliday), and son-in-law of Thelma Halliday. Beloved father of Rob (Yuko), Janice Binkley, Tim (Tracy), Kim Binkley (Mike) and Greg. Beloved grandfather of Amanda, Kyle, Britany, Carter, Emily, Becca, Ryan and Darcy. Tom will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Mike, Charlie, Teresa and Susan and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Pat. Tom was a longtime member of Hamilton Plumber's Local 67. Friends will be received by the family on Friday afternoon and evening from 2-4 and 7-9 at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. In Tom's words, he has already been torched and a private family service and interment of ashes will take place. Expressions of sympathy to the SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Tom's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020