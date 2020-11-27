August 27, 1949 - November 23, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Tom on Monday November 23, 2020 with family by his side. Predeceased by his parents Audrey and Howard, brothers Earl, Ronald, Gary and sisters Margaret and Debbie. Beloved husband and soulmate of Susan. Dear father of Anthony (Jen). And Tanya (Bill). Grandfather to Lauren and Emma. Survived by his siblings Patsy (Terry), Peter (Diane), Phil (Brenda), Gord, George, and Audrey. Also survived by many nieces nephews and cousins. Tom was in the Canadian Armed Forces (Infantry). He was also a security guard at the Hamilton international Airport for many years. Funeral arrangements at M.A. Clark and Sons Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington St., Hamilton, Ontario. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a time slot for family and friends 11:45-12:15 p.m., November 30th. Please register online at Clark's funeral home website to attend www.maclarkfuneralhome.com
. You will be sadly missed but our memories of you will be with us until the day we meet again. Forever loved and always remembered.