At the age of 61 Tommy lost his battle on July 7, 2020. Son of Margaret and Bruce (deceased). Brother of Joey, Phillip, Cathy and Timmy (deceased). And the love of his life Sandra (deceased) Will be sadly missed by family members and friends. Thanks to the kind and compassionate nurses at the General Hospital. Cremation has taken place.



