Passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Renfrew Victoria Hospital, in his 65th year after a brief battle with cancer. He will be sadly missed by his loving mother Ruby, wife Debbie, daughters Jessica and Katrina (Kody) and his grand daughter Kacey. Tom was predeceased by his sister Sherry Lynn and father Alfred. His number one passion in life was spending time with his family and friends. " Ned" was an avid golfer and the ultimate sports fan constantly cheering on his Leafs and Green Bay Packers. Our Tom was a kind, generous and giving man who always put others needs before his own. He will be deeply missed. We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Renfrew Victoria Hospital for their care and compassion during our brief but difficult journey. A private service will be held at a later date. Donations in Toms memory can be made to the Dunnville Legion Branch 142, or to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville 905-774-7277. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca