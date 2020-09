Thomas (Thom) Leonard Gravelle passed peacefully and suddenly on September 11. Thom was fiercely proud of and loved his family, his friends, a good sale (be it yard or store), a pink jacket and a party. The hole he has left by leaving us all is enormous and will be ever present. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Jays Care Foundation, Food for Kids or your local food bank would be appreciated by Thom and his family. Left, right, center.



