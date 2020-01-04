Home

In Liverpool, England on December 24, 2019, the world lost a quiet and gentle soul. Dear husband of Maureen (nee Daly). Beloved father of Angela Poston (Tom), Catherine Lockley (Gerry) and Lisa Osika (Paul). Grandpa of Richard, Matt, Lucy, Melissa, Tristan and Grace. Dad was born on February 9, 1942 in Liverpool to Thomas and Cissy Lockley, older brother Jimmy Ashcroft (Sally) both deceased and sister Hazel Toner (Frank). Our Family emigrated to Canada in 1981 and Dad was a long time employee of Branair, Oakville where he worked as a sheet metal engineer. Before Alzheimer's cruelly stole him away, Dad enjoyed going to the gym, building model ships and listening to country music. He was very handy and liked a challenging home renovation (although he was never in a rush - it took years to complete a bathroom skylight project, much to the inconvenience of the women in the house). Dad was a loyal Liverpool FC fan. We take comfort in knowing that our mum and our Aunt Ann Sullivan held his hands while he drifted away. We love you Dad. "You'll never walk alone". Service to take place in Liverpool on January 9, 2020.
