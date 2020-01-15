Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas TOWNSEND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Neil TOWNSEND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Neil TOWNSEND Obituary
Entered into rest at his home in Hamilton, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in his 67th year. Predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Townsend. Loving brother to Mary Davidson (Larry, de-ceased), Gerry (Barbara), Michael (Laura) and David (Klaus, deceased). Tom will be fondly remembered by his aunt Marion Kelly as well as his many nieces and nephews. A memorial service to commemorate Tom's life will take place in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Cale-donia, on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. wwww.millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -