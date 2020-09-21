It is with tremendous sadness that our family announces the passing of our Tom in his 56th year. He is survived by his parents, Paul and Corienne, his sister Allison (Kevin); predeceased by his brother Richard (2020). He will also be sadly missed by nieces Morgan and Alecia, Aunts Jessie, Verna, Velma and Jean, and cousins Jim (Shelley) and Linda. It's not possible to put into words the enormous void Tom's passing has left in our hearts. He was an immensely gifted guitarist, playing most notably with local bands Black Steal and Miss Behavin. He could listen to a song a couple of times then just be able to play it. He was inspired by guitar legends like Alex Lifeson, Jimmy Page and Randy Rhoads. He forged many lifelong friendships with his band mates, and he had so many great memories. Tom was very close with his niece Morgan, he accompanied her on guitar at two of her school talent shows and bought her a guitar for Christmas one year in the hopes of passing on his legacy and love of playing. Tom will be sadly missed by his friends and coworkers at HGH Granite. He worked there for many years. He liked his job there and the people he worked with; he always felt valued. He loved fishing at O-Pee-Chee with Ally, Kevin and close friends Mike and Dave, we have excellent memories that we will forever cherish. Tom was a home-body, jokingly described by family and friends as a bit of a hermit, he loved his pinball machines and playing Asteroids with his good friend Mark. His good nature and quiet humour will be sorely missed by the many loyal friends he made over the years. Our thanks and Tom's love to his excellent neighbours who have always kept an eye out for his interests and continue to do so. Tom loved life and lived it on his own terms, fighting bravely tilL the end. He may be gone, but he'll never be forgotten. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Juravinski ICU for their compassion and caring, and his friend Casey who was a loving friend to the end. Due to COVID restrictions and the safety of all our family and friends, a private celebration will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to the Hamilton Burlington SPCA. "With the love of my family and friends my spirit will live on forever" - Tom Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com