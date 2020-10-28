1/1
Thomas ROBINSON
Peacefully passed away at the West Nipissing General Hospital in Sturgeon Falls on October 26, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Thomas was the beloved husband to Dian Robinson and loving father to David Robinson (Tracy), Lori Robinson and stepfather to Katherine Bonin (Manollo), Christopher Chesson and Juliana Anderson. Tom was the cherished grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. As per Thomas's wishes, cremation has taken place at Whispering Pines Funeral Home. If desired, Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully appreciated by his family. Online condolences can be made at www.mcguintyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 28, 2020.
