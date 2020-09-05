1/1
Thomas Stuart REAVIE
1944-12-11 - 2020-08-30
Thom passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 75. Predeceased by his parents, Peg and Stu Reavie, and sister Anne Peart. Thom is survived by four sons and their families; Andy and Laura Jeans (Rob, Anna, Kate, Max); Stewart Jeans and Gael Spivak; Ian Jeans and Kim Murdock (Aidan, Emma); Josh Reavie and Lorraine Black (Mackenzie). Especially missed by his longtime best friend and accomplice, Bob Bell. Businessman, drummer, artist, cannonballer, collector, pool shark, poet, janitor extraordinaire, Thom brought style and cool to everything he did. At Thom's request there will be no service. Cremation took place on Thursday, September 3. Thom generously gave his time to help cook meals for the less fortunate. Please consider a donation to your local food program or food bank in his honour. Very special and heartfelt thanks to Bob Bell for his compassion and dedication to his pal, especially over these past few months. Condolences may be shared at www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
