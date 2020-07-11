Passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, in his 80th year. Loved father of Doug Moffat (Karen) and Bonnie Roberts (Jody). Cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn, Megan, Rebecca, Stacey (Mark) and Andrew. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mabel Moffat and by his siblings Marilee Farraway (Edward) and Robert Moffat. Private cremation and interment at Queen's Lawn Cemetery has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to the Arthritis Society or Cancer Society
would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com