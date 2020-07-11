1/1
Thomas Wilson Moffat
Passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, in his 80th year. Loved father of Doug Moffat (Karen) and Bonnie Roberts (Jody). Cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn, Megan, Rebecca, Stacey (Mark) and Andrew. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mabel Moffat and by his siblings Marilee Farraway (Edward) and Robert Moffat. Private cremation and interment at Queen's Lawn Cemetery has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to the Arthritis Society or Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
