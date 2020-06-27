Thompson Elizabeth V. (Betty) Metcalfe
Metcalfe, Elizabeth Virginia (Betty) Passed away at Simcoe Hospital on Friday June 19th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John (2019) and daughter of the late Verna and Henry Thompson of Guelph, Ontario. Predeceased by brothers Jack, George, Bob, Raymond, Henry and Frank and Patrick. Survived by Mary, Fred, Tom and Richard, along with many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Betty's life will take place at a later date. Our sincere thanks to Dr. Kerry Sinkowski and the staff on the 4th floor of Simcoe Hospital and her wonderful neighbours in Jarvis, ON.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
