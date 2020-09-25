Thora Louise Carverhill (née Davies) passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020. Born in Pontypridd Wales, predeceased by her beloved husband Alan and son Geoffrey, mother of Rhonda (Ad) in Dunnville and Philip (Camille) in Saskatoon. Thora was proud of her Welsh heritage, a lover of choral music, dogs and a generous baker of all things sweet-with a cup of tea of course! The last of the Davies clan of her generation. Gorffwys mewn heddwch (Rest in Peace) Memorial at a later date. For those wishing to donate to Margaret's Place Hospice would be greatly appreciated. https://sjv.on.ca/hospice/
