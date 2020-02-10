|
|
Thresia was born in Changanacherry, Kerala, India. She was the eighth of thirteen children to her parents, Souriar and Anna. To all of her children, Thresia was known as "Amma" or mother. Amma arrived in Canada in 1976 and spent most of the past 44 years in southern Ontario (Hamilton and Ancaster). She moved to Calgary in 2017 and on the morning of February 6th with family members by her side, she passed away peacefully at Dulcina Hospice. She will always be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a kind-hearted, inspirational and generous person who was known for her strong Catholic faith, love and generosity. She was a pillar of strength physically, emotionally and spiritually. Amma's legacy is one of endurance, courage, optimism, stability, and compassion. A Viewing will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Eden Brook Funeral Home (17Ave SW and Lower Springbank Rd) in Calgary, AB starting at 6:00 p.m. with Vigil Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Community (800, 85St SW, Calgary, AB) at 11:00 a.m. with viewing prior to Mass. Burial will follow at Eden Brook Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.edenbrookcemetery.ca. Arrangements entrusted to EDEN BROOK FUNERAL HOME AND RECEPTION CENTRE, 24223 Twp Rd 242, Calgary, AB, T3Z 3K2.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020