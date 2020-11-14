It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Tibor on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving spouse of Eva (nee Karo). Cherished father and father-in-law of Attila and Nancy, and Csaba and Chelsea. Loving papa of Abbygail, Jacob, Maya, Scarlett. Loving son of the late Tibor and Anna Felkai. Dearest brother of Maria Jarecsni. Much loved uncle of Rita, Anita and their families. Tibor will be sadly missed by many of his family and friends. Special thanks to the Doctors and nurses in the ICU at the Juravinski Hospital. All guests must practice physical distancing and wear a face covering. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the visitation room. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL on Sunday, from 2-6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Patrick's Church on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Capacity Restrictions will apply. The same public health restrictions shall apply at church and at the cemetery, Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Ancaster. Tibor enjoyed the company of family and friends and was very supportive of local restaurants. In lieu of flowers the family only asks that you share a meal with family and support your local restaurants.