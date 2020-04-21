|
After battling a lengthy illness, Tibor passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at age 55. Beloved father of Tibor Romvari Jr, and eternal friend of ex-spouse Dagmara Fabrowska. He will be missed by his siblings Suzanne Negus, and Veronika Romvari-Pop and their families. Predeceased by his parents Mihály (Mike) and Veronika (Vera) Romvari. Tibor had a gift for humour, a talent for constructing and an undying loyalty to his family and friends. He always made time to help a friend out. He will be very sadly missed by all who truly knew him.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020