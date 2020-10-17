1/1
Tibor KISS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tibor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away at Regina Gardens on October 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Loving husband of Kathleen for 68 years. Cherished father of Karen Laudonio (Rick) and Linda Kiss (Paul). Adoring and dedicated Papa of Jennifer (Kurtis), Michelle, and Samantha. Proud great- Papa of Rori. Survived by his sister Margit. Will be dearly missed by many family and friends. Retired long time employee of Stelco, he was an avid woodworker, with a passion for gardening. Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at Regina Gardens for their continued care and compassion. Visitation will be at the M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home (567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton) on Monday, October 19th from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. The graveside service will be at Mount Hamilton Cemetery on the 19th at 12:45 p.m. Donations in memory of Tibor, may be made to the Salvation Army.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved