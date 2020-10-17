Tibor KISS

Peacefully passed away at Regina Gardens on October 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Loving husband of Kathleen for 68 years. Cherished father of Karen Laudonio (Rick) and Linda Kiss (Paul). Adoring and dedicated Papa of Jennifer (Kurtis), Michelle, and Samantha. Proud great- Papa of Rori. Survived by his sister Margit. Will be dearly missed by many family and friends. Retired long time employee of Stelco, he was an avid woodworker, with a passion for gardening. Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at Regina Gardens for their continued care and compassion. Visitation will be at the M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home (567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton) on Monday, October 19th from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. The graveside service will be at Mount Hamilton Cemetery on the 19th at 12:45 p.m. Donations in memory of Tibor, may be made to the Salvation Army.