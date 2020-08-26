1/1
Tilak Raj SEHGAL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tilak's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with his most cherished family by his side on August 23, 2020. Raj lived his life with pride and dignity. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years, Carolina (Corry) Sehgal. Loving father to three daughters he adored. Monica (Paul), Anita (Shawn) and Vanessa (Nathan). Raj's seven grandchildren were the joy of his life; Tristan, Emma, Luke, Brennan, Evan, Zack, and Ty. Raj had a deep passion for his music, astronomy, and the great memories made in his own backyard. A private family ceremony will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Dr., Burlington. 905-527-0405. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved