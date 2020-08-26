Passed away peacefully with his most cherished family by his side on August 23, 2020. Raj lived his life with pride and dignity. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years, Carolina (Corry) Sehgal. Loving father to three daughters he adored. Monica (Paul), Anita (Shawn) and Vanessa (Nathan). Raj's seven grandchildren were the joy of his life; Tristan, Emma, Luke, Brennan, Evan, Zack, and Ty. Raj had a deep passion for his music, astronomy, and the great memories made in his own backyard. A private family ceremony will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Dr., Burlington. 905-527-0405. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca