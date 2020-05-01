It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Tim, at the age of 60 on April 28, 2020 at Southampton Hospital. Dearly loved father to Evan and Daniel, both of Hamilton, and brother to Tom, Tina and Tammy. Much loved uncle to Leslie, Jordan, Alexandra, Zach, Chelsey, Sam, Ben and Megan, and great uncle to Nathaniel, Neveah, Haedyn, Alessandra, Xavier, Haezlyn and Haevyn. Predeceased by his parents, Freeman and Ethel (nee Davis) Jacobs of Six Nations, and by his brother, Dan. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Tim will be truly missed by many. Arrangements entrusted to the Eagleson Funeral Home, Southampton.



