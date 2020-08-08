1/
Timothy BAIN
Passed away suddenly on August 3, 2020 at the age of 60 in his favourite place, his backyard. Beloved husband and best friend to Beverly Bain. Loving father to Blake (Lizz), Paige and Jake (Arielle). Cherished Grandfather to Braxton. Will be missed by his canine family Capo, Kali and Bo. He will be forever loved in the hearts of his Mother in law Marjorie Cooke, extended close family and many friends. Tim was a man with many endearing qualities but will be remembered most for his honest and brash sense of humour and for his ability to light up a room and put a smile on everyone's face. Anyone who knew Tim knew the value that he put on manners, loyalty, work ethic and the importance of family. As a 40 year journeyman as a millwright at Stelco Lake Erie Works, an avid sports Dad and recent retiree, Tim touched the lives of many people and will never be forgotten. A visitation will be held at Liuna Station, King George lobby on Tuesday Aug 11 from 11am to 2pm. Masks are required. Please sign the online guestbook at www.baygardens.ca. If desired, donations may be made to the Hamilton Burlington SPCA or McMaster Children's Hospital.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 8, 2020.
