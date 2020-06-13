You have found your home in Heaven. How sorrowful for us to say goodbye. We will never be the same dearest Tim. Our tears are far from dry. We could not keep you long enough, To hold you by our side. We gave you all the love we could send. Our hearts will need forever to heal and to mend. We will miss you each and everyday until we all meet again far up above the sky. Welcomed in Heaven by your brother Kelly Ryan, special angel Auntie Brenda and all your loving Grandparents Warren, Lilly, Bill and Joan.You have touched so many people in your life, including the love of your life Nicole and your Daughter Lillianna. You were a large part of your parents lives Elaine and Doug, brother Chris and Auntie Ellen, Quinn and Kathy and the Murdy Family, and all your aunts, uncles and cousins and very close friends. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to a fund to help for his daughter Lillianna that will be announced later. A celebration of life will be head when we can all gather together. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donald vbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.