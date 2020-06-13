Timothy David MacPhie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
You have found your home in Heaven. How sorrowful for us to say goodbye. We will never be the same dearest Tim. Our tears are far from dry. We could not keep you long enough, To hold you by our side. We gave you all the love we could send. Our hearts will need forever to heal and to mend. We will miss you each and everyday until we all meet again far up above the sky. Welcomed in Heaven by your brother Kelly Ryan, special angel Auntie Brenda and all your loving Grandparents Warren, Lilly, Bill and Joan.You have touched so many people in your life, including the love of your life Nicole and your Daughter Lillianna. You were a large part of your parents lives Elaine and Doug, brother Chris and Auntie Ellen, Quinn and Kathy and the Murdy Family, and all your aunts, uncles and cousins and very close friends. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to a fund to help for his daughter Lillianna that will be announced later. A celebration of life will be head when we can all gather together. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donald vbrown.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved