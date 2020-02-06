Home

Suddenly at home, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Fr. Timothy Hingston in his 58th year of life and in his 15th year of his Priesthood. Loving son of Paul and the late Shirley. He is survived by his siblings, Robin (Nancy), Glen, Pamela Joyce (Dave), and Peter. Fr. Hingston served the Hamilton Diocese as Pastor at St. Joseph Parish, Port Elgin, St. Pius X Parish, Brantford, St. Matthew Parish, Oakville, and St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Waterdown and as an associate pastor at Holy Rosary Parish, Milton, and St. Gregory the Great Parish, Cambridge. Fr. Hingston was also active in many diocesan committees. Visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Road, Waterdown, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. with a Prayer Vigil at 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Waterdown, on Monday, February 10th at 11 a.m. Interment at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph at 2:30 p.m. Donations to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020
