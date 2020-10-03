It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Timothy Quinn after a short but courageous battle with cancer on September 29, 2020. Tim leaves behind his best friend and wife Barbara after 50 years of loving partnership. Cherished father of Tamara (Ross) and Lisa (Denis). Adored Grandfather to Delia who will be able to pass on her wonderful memories of her Poppy to her soon to be expected twin sisters. Predeceased by his brother John. Tim will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, Donna (Chuck), Danny (Evelyn), Susan, Mike (Jenn), Stephen (Sheila), Kathy and Kevin (Dar). Sister-in-law Linda and Karen and her husband Don. Many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Tim had a varied working career including being a part owner of Quinn's on the Danforth in Toronto. His last employer was Taylor Steel as a driver. In 2000 he convinced his wife they should move to the country and live on a farm. For the next 20 years they enjoyed many adventures with cows, horses, chicken and other birds and were surrounded by wonderful neighbours always ready to lend a hand. In 2014 Denis and Lisa were able to purchase a home across the road from the farm and the light of his life granddaughter Delia was born. From the beginning she was a country girl at heart. This spring when Covid-19 changed the world Tim was able to spend many happy hours with Delia hatching chicks in Pop's incubator and planting seeds for the garden. For Tim and Delia Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise. Special Thanks to Dr. Amin Mulji for years of friendship and support and to all of Tim and Barb's supportive neighbours and friends. We will forever miss the way you could spice things up in a kitchen, your brutal honesty when you were asked your opinion and being told to "give your head a shake" when we needed it most. You will forever be loved and never forgotten. As per Tim's wishes cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover (519) 583-1530. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



