1/1
Timothy Owen Tattrie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Tim in his 50th year. Tim is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Lorraine and his siblings David and Donna. He is survived by his siblings, Sandra (Joe), Marie (Judd), Steven, Gail (Ken) along with many nieces and nephews and also survived by his sister-in-law Mary (Steven). He will be dearly missed by his partner Cindy and her children and also by his dear friends, John, Angela, Dina, and his furry friend Boss. Tim had a wonderful sense of humour. He was a terrific pal to his countless friends and a cherished part of our family. There are far too many people to speak of that Tim touched the hearts of including his colleagues with The City of Hamilton Local CP 5167. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Friday, July 10th from 11-12 p.m. BY THE MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK. Burial to take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be discussed at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com "Today, tomorrow, our whole life through We will always love and remember you."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved