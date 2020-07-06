It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Tim in his 50th year. Tim is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Lorraine and his siblings David and Donna. He is survived by his siblings, Sandra (Joe), Marie (Judd), Steven, Gail (Ken) along with many nieces and nephews and also survived by his sister-in-law Mary (Steven). He will be dearly missed by his partner Cindy and her children and also by his dear friends, John, Angela, Dina, and his furry friend Boss. Tim had a wonderful sense of humour. He was a terrific pal to his countless friends and a cherished part of our family. There are far too many people to speak of that Tim touched the hearts of including his colleagues with The City of Hamilton Local CP 5167. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Friday, July 10th from 11-12 p.m. BY THE MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK. Burial to take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be discussed at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
"Today, tomorrow, our whole life through We will always love and remember you."