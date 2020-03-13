|
Dear Tina, It's been 2 years of living with a feeling of emptiness and loss that won't go away. You're always in my thoughts, in my dreams, in my tears, by my side, and always in my heart. Like I said Tina, love you with all my heart forever. Love John Dear Mom, It is still surreal to me to think that you're gone. I think of all the things I wish I could ask you as I grow older, and I can't. The best I can do is put myself in your shoes, and I'm reminded of your kind-hearted spirit and selfless actions. You've taught me that life is short, and to make every second count. You may have been taken from us too soon, but your impact on me will last a lifetime, and I'm forever grateful for our time spent together. Love always, Andrew
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020