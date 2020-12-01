1/2
May 12, 1968 - November 17, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing Of Tina Lynn Crompton On November 17th at Cascade Hospice. Tina fought Cancer with all she had, but it took her life silently on Tuesday evening. Tina is predeceased by her Mother Christine Crompton Tina leaves behind her Husband Michael Male, son Cole Crompton (Fiancé Dallas Horning), grandchildren Payton and Thomas, father Russ Crompton (life companion Patricia Carter), brother Wade Crompton (wife, Leslie Crompton), nephews Grayson and Hayden and many friends and co workers she was very close to. Tina was a caregiver with Fraser Health and Chilliwack Society for Community Living. Tina dedicated her life to helping others and giving care to those that needed her. She enjoyed traveling and camping with Michael and Coco our dog. Celebration of life to be held in the spring 2021 in Chilliwack. Flowers are welcomed thank you to all our friends of Tina and we appreciate your Love and Support. God Bless u all.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 1, 2020.
