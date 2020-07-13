Tina VanNetten

After a long and hard fought battle with cancer Tina Van Netten in her 69th year has been called home to live with her Saviour in heaven. Tina was loved by and was the loving wife of Jack for 48 years. She was the devoted mother of two boys who she raised into great men who have families of their own. Kevin and Cindy and Mike and Sarah. Tina was a proud Beppe who loved nothing better than to spend time in talk or to watch all eight of her grandchildren, Zack, Ryan, Alexis, Ryan, Cameron, Evan, Erica and Holly, following their passions. Tina is survived by her father George Vandersluis (the late Yfke (1999)) and his wife Frances. She is survived by her sisters Aggie Collins, Gail and Ralph Hofland and her brother-in-law Ed Collins, and by Jack's sisters whom she loved as her own: Tina (the late Carl) Rauwerda, Rose and George Admiral, Dorothy (the late Jack) Hielema, Ellen (the late Hal) MacKenzie and Winnie and George Winkel. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Tina worked as a hairdresser at the Dolmor for 18 years which she loved. She then left that to become a proud owner with Jack of a Broiler Chicken operation which she was so pleased to still have operated by her two sons. Tina has been an inspiration and a figure of faith to all those who have had the privilege to know her and to be able to call her a friend. She fought her cancer with every bone in her body and with every battle and day she gave thanks to God for the blessings she had in her life. She will be beyond missed but know she is sitting in heaven with a working and pain free body. When your sky is cold and lonely And your heart is filled with fear I will wrap my arms around you Know that I am here And I will keep you safe and sound Through the darkness that surrounds I will never leave you Nor forsake you Know that I am with you You will never be alone I'm forever always with you I will be right where you are There are too many people to thank over these past years and days but we would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Brian Lee from the Brantford Cancer Clinic and his staff. Dr. Greenspoon and Dr. Tourres and staff from Juravinski. The palliative care team who helped Tina to be comfortable at home. Finally thanks to all of our church families. Although Tina was loved by many, due to Covid 19 a private family funeral will be held. We hope to have a celebration of life to honour Tina at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to BGH cancer clinic or Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). To receive notification when a date and time have been set for Tina's Life Celebration, please visit the website and select "subscribe to notifications". Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
