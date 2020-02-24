Home

Tindaro (Tino) Piccolo

Passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 in his 87th year. Tino was predeceased by his wife Della (2019) and his daughter Mandy (2004). Survived by his daughter Shelly (Randy) and son Michael (Betsy). Dear Grandpa to Reggie, Joe, Mike, Michelle and Dan. Sincere thanks to Willowgrove LTC for the care and compassion shown to our Dad. In keeping with Dad's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020
