It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Todd Chechalk in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home in Caledonia, at the age of 55. Todd was the son of the late John and Gouldie. Devoted husband to Lorraine for almost 30 years. Loving and proud father to Meagan (Subo) and Jonathon. Youngest brother to Mark, Cali and Derek. Son in law to Helen and Joe Ferraro. Brother in law to Rob, Jennifer, Kelly, Linda, Howard, Gary, Kathleen, Joe and Ruth. He was the uncle to Laura (Cody), Max (Nakita), Sean, Brian, Matt (Staci), Adam (Tracy) Melisa (AJ), Nichole (Tristan), Matthew (Kate), Brandon (Christine), Jordan (Jessica) Sofia and Christina. Todd was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors as much as he loved his family. Todd was a child at heart, he loved to joke around and laugh with his children and siblings. He loved weddings and lived every moment like it was his last "Uncle Todd always made me laugh and was the best wedding-Macarena partner ever!" Sofia Ferraro. In keeping with Todd's wishes, cremation will take place and his ashes will be taken to his favouraite place in Wiarton, where he grew up and where he made his fondest and most treasured memories. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 27, 2020