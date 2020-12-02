It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Todd Stilwell on November 19, 2020 at the age of 54. Survived by his mother Sherrin Davies, step-father David Davies, sister Karen Enthammer (Rick), brothers Jesse Davies and Kirby Stilwell, grandmother Agnes Robbins, niece Coal Enthammer, step siblings Ivor Davies, Laura Davies, Randy Davies, and cousins Aleisha Thomas (Jeff), John Timmins and Jim Timmins. Todd was interred at Mount Hamilton Cemetery during a private service. A Celebration of Life for Todd will take place at a later date.



