|
|
Went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. At Seaforth Community Hospital on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Thomas Earl Shore of Listowel, in his 87th year. Husband of Ruth (Fryers) Shore. Father of Lynne & Robert Armstrong of Colborne, Deborah Shore of Listowel, and Mark & Brenda Shore of Huntsville. Grandfather of Brittany & Nic Ellis of Baltimore, Ontario, Andrew & Chauntell Armstrong of Greenwood, Nova Scotia, Whitney & Mike Smith of St. Marys, Ontario, and Marlee & Tyler Young of North Bay, Ontario. Brother of Art & Judy Shore of Hamilton, Marj & Jim Foster of Hamilton, and Nancy & David Marshall of Manitoulin Island; brother-in-law of Shirley Shore of Dundas and Roberta Fryers of Listowel. Predeceased by his parents Earl & Rosemond (Phillips) Shore, brother Gord Shore, sister June Shore, sister Eleanor Urquhart and brother-in-law Jerry Urquhart. Born in Windsor, Tom grew up in Hamilton where he met and married his wife Ruth, and worked for a number of years at Dofasco while living in Burlington. In 1968 the family moved to Wroxeter, and Tom became a teacher at F.E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham, where he taught machine shop and math until his retirement from teaching in 1992. In 2004 Tom and Ruth moved to Listowel, then in 2019 Tom moved into HuronLea Nursing Home in Brussels, while Ruth moved to Highland Apartments in the same facility. Tom and Ruth have been faithful members of Gorrie Bible Fellowship for the past 23 years. A private family funeral service will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel, on Saturday March 21st, with Pastor Gary Goodkey officiating. A public memorial service will be held at Gorrie Bible Fellowship at a future date to be determined. Interment in White Chapel Memorial Garden, Hamilton. Memorial donations to Gorrie Bible Fellowship or Overseas Missionary Fellowship would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020