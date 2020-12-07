Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 77. Predeceased by her parents Angelo and Lucia Gertoli. Survived by her beloved husband Lino of 52 years. Loving mother of Maria Giro (Albino) and Renata Sciarra (Joe). Cherished Nonna of Marcus, Stefan, Giancarlo and Alexandra. Dear sister of Cristina Lanci (Mario) and Felice Gertoli (Silvana) in Italy. Treasured daughter-in-law of the late Giovanni and Petronilla Giancarlo, and sister-in-law of Anna Colaprete (Panfilo) and Mimma Sepe (the late Francesco). Tomassina will also be fondly remembered by her Zia Clorinda Gentile, Zia Liliana Rosa, and cousin Tonina Cappella (Nicola). She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends in Italy and Canada. She will finally be reunited with her cousin and best friend Settimia Vallonio. Tomassina will always be remembered for her beautiful heart, her selfless ability to put others first and serve our Lord in the living. To give, but not receive, was always her example to all. Special thanks to Dr. C. Bruma, Dr. A. Mathew and the hospital staff for their care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. Due to the current pandemic a private Funeral Mass will be and Entombment will be held. If desired, memorial contributions to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or St. Joseph's Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend the Funeral Home at one time. Please RSVP on Tomassina's tribute page, or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. www.smithsfh.com