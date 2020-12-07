1/1
Tomassa Lina "Tomassina" Giancarlo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tomassa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 77. Predeceased by her parents Angelo and Lucia Gertoli. Survived by her beloved husband Lino of 52 years. Loving mother of Maria Giro (Albino) and Renata Sciarra (Joe). Cherished Nonna of Marcus, Stefan, Giancarlo and Alexandra. Dear sister of Cristina Lanci (Mario) and Felice Gertoli (Silvana) in Italy. Treasured daughter-in-law of the late Giovanni and Petronilla Giancarlo, and sister-in-law of Anna Colaprete (Panfilo) and Mimma Sepe (the late Francesco). Tomassina will also be fondly remembered by her Zia Clorinda Gentile, Zia Liliana Rosa, and cousin Tonina Cappella (Nicola). She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends in Italy and Canada. She will finally be reunited with her cousin and best friend Settimia Vallonio. Tomassina will always be remembered for her beautiful heart, her selfless ability to put others first and serve our Lord in the living. To give, but not receive, was always her example to all. Special thanks to Dr. C. Bruma, Dr. A. Mathew and the hospital staff for their care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. Due to the current pandemic a private Funeral Mass will be and Entombment will be held. If desired, memorial contributions to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or St. Joseph's Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend the Funeral Home at one time. Please RSVP on Tomassina's tribute page, or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved