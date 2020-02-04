Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Tomislav ROGLIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tomislav ROGLIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tomislav ROGLIC Obituary
ROGLIC, Tomislav Passed away suddenly, at St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Slavica. Devoted father of Milica and Aleksandar. Dearly loved son of Ceda and the late Petar. Dear brother of Lily and her children Richard, Brennan, Vincent, Jordan and Jasmin. Loved nephew of Miro and his wife Radika, Vukomir and his wife Lillian and their families. He will be missed by his many friends. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9am until the time of Funeral Service at 11am in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Father Radovan Kodic and The Very Reverend Father Stevo Stojsavljevich officiating. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tomislav's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -