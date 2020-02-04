|
ROGLIC, Tomislav Passed away suddenly, at St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Slavica. Devoted father of Milica and Aleksandar. Dearly loved son of Ceda and the late Petar. Dear brother of Lily and her children Richard, Brennan, Vincent, Jordan and Jasmin. Loved nephew of Miro and his wife Radika, Vukomir and his wife Lillian and their families. He will be missed by his many friends. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9am until the time of Funeral Service at 11am in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Father Radovan Kodic and The Very Reverend Father Stevo Stojsavljevich officiating. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020