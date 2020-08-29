Or Copy this URL to Share

On Tuesday, August 25th we lost our Hall of Famer and Hero, Tommy Joe Coffey. Tommy was born in Amarillo, Texas on November 18th, 1936 to Carl and Syble Coffey. He is survived by his wife Joan, four children Connye (Jorge), Tommy Joe (Sherry), Ron, Randy (Lorraine), six grandchildren Dana Jo (Lg), Adam (Kerry), Shane (Linda), Wes (Krista), JoAnne (Antonio), Brandon (Esther), great grandchildren Larron (Kacy), Jaci (Jacob), Zachary, Brayden, Mya, Raef, Cameron, Noah, Domenic, Brianna, Brody, Aubrey Jo, Shea, and great great grandchildren Emery and Sage. To Honor Tommy Joe please make donations to Alzheimer Society of Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store