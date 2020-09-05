1/1
Tomo "Thomas" KLEPICH
Tomo passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, in his 84th year, at St. Peter's Hospital. Beloved husband of 55 years to Katica "Kathy". Loving father of Maryann (Rudy) Miskic and Sue (Randy) Zdelar. Dear Dida to his pride and joy Antony, Nikolina, Niko, and Karlo. Deeply missed by his sister Marija in Croatia, sisters-in-law Marija (Ivan; deceased) Klepic and Ana (Joe) Topolovec and their families. Predeceased by his sister Manda and brother Marko, also of Croatia. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, Kumovi, friends and neighbours. Tomo worked at Dofasco for over 37 years, and was a devoted member of Holy Cross Croatian Church for over 55 years. His family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Hotte and the staff at the Juravinski Hospital, as well as to the caring staff at St. Peter's Hospital. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Visitation at the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Vigil Prayers at 6 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church, 1883 King Street East, Hamilton on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 am. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Cross Church or Croatian Sports and Community Centre (Hamilton Croatia) would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
