It is with great sadness, that at the young age of 60, passed away at her Tilbury, Ontario home on October 21, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1959 in Hamilton, Ontario to Doreen King and Robert Daley. Toni loved to play Bingo, spend time with family and friends, and go camping. Her life was filled with love and laughter. She was a mom who loved her kids and loved her husband Michael Deadman, to know her was to love her. Toni is survived by her husband Michael Deadman, her father Robert Daley, her aunt Marilyn Ford and Cheryl, her sisters Christine (David Hunt), Colleen Jones, and Cathy Daley. Loving mother of 3 sons; Jr. Osborne, Paul Osborne, and Joseph Deadman, and daughter Brenda-Lee Decker (David). Proud and devoted grandmother of Cole, Lita, Eric, Riley, Mercadiez, R.J., Ravin, and Jay; great-grandmother of Emma-Lee. She will be sadly missed but forever remembered by many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Private family services to be held. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca