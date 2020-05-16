Tonica DUNDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tonica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away at Shalom Manor, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in her 78th year. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (2017). Loved mother of Tom Dunder (late Nancy) and Rosemary Stefanac (late John). Cherished grandmother of Gloria (Stephen), Julia, Maria, Anton (Ann) and Emica (Marc). Dear sister of Steve Spehar (Dora), Zorica Umolac, Ankica Despot, the late Dragica Radicanin, the late Marica Magas, and the late Ivan Spehar. Sister-in-law of Vinko Dunder (Margaret), the late Anna Levicki and the late Luka Dunder. Special thanks to everyone at Shalom Manor for all of your kind and compassionate care. Private family services and interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery have taken place. A Memorial Mass will take place in the future. If desired, memorial contributions to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Grimsby or Shalom Manor would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved