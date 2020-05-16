Peacefully passed away at Shalom Manor, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in her 78th year. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (2017). Loved mother of Tom Dunder (late Nancy) and Rosemary Stefanac (late John). Cherished grandmother of Gloria (Stephen), Julia, Maria, Anton (Ann) and Emica (Marc). Dear sister of Steve Spehar (Dora), Zorica Umolac, Ankica Despot, the late Dragica Radicanin, the late Marica Magas, and the late Ivan Spehar. Sister-in-law of Vinko Dunder (Margaret), the late Anna Levicki and the late Luka Dunder. Special thanks to everyone at Shalom Manor for all of your kind and compassionate care. Private family services and interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery have taken place. A Memorial Mass will take place in the future. If desired, memorial contributions to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Grimsby or Shalom Manor would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.