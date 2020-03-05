|
|
After a bravely fought battle with cancer, Tony Michael Waite passed in hospital March 2, 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Nancy for 25 years. Adored father to Marissa and Mara. Predeceased by his mother Carolyn. Tony also leaves behind to mourn, his father Larry (Jude) and sister Michelle (Neal). Tony served in the Navel Reserves from 2003-2008. Tony was a helper and protector, especially taking care of those he loved. When he wasn't busy saving the world, or spending time with his family, he immersed himself in collecting Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia, as well as cheering on the Yankees and the Leafs. Tony's other passions were teaching Health & Safety, and working with cadets. The cadets welcomed his expertise in leadership, team building, orienteering and a diverse sports program. To honour Tony, the family has requested those who wish to wear any Yankees, Leafs, Star Wars, Star Trek and Navy apparel to the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a bursary created in his name at Conestoga for a student in Occupational Health & Safety. A visitation will occur Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E., Hamilton. A celebration of Tony's life will follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the Waite family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020